Woman killed in head-on collision with tourist bus

IPOH, Jan 17 — A woman was killed while her four family members sustained serious injuries when the Toyota Hilux they were travelling in collided with a tourist bus at Km4 Jalan Keramat Pulai here yesterday.

Ipoh police chief ACP Sum Chang Keong said in the 11.45am incident, Fatimah Uda, 48, who was seated in the front passenger of the four-wheel drive, sustained severe injuries.

She was pronounced dead at 1.15pm at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here, he said in a statement here last night.

Sum said the other passengers of the ill-fated Toyota Hilux including Fatimah's husband, aged 54; two grandchildren (aged two and four); and a step child (aged 4), sustained serious injuries.

He said the bus driver and passengers were now being treated at the hospital due to severe head and body injuries.

The bus was heading from Cameron Highlands to Singapore before it skidded at a bend, moved into the opposite lane and crashed into the oncoming Toyoto Hilux, said Sum.

He also said police had detained the bus driver, who was tested negative for drugs, to facilitate investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama