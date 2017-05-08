Woman killed after boy crashes car into home

The living room of the house rammed by the boy's car. TAPAH, May 7 — A 77-year-old woman was killed when her 13-year-old neighbour reversed a car into her living room on Saturday.

Lai Kwan Lan suffered head injuries in the 5.15pm incident and died at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh early yesterday.

Tapah police chief Supt Som Sak Din Keliaw said the 13-year-old boy had reversed the car into Lai’s home, located about 20m across the road from the boy’s home in Kampung Baru Banir, Temoh, Tapah.

The car was owned by the boy’s older brother, who was away tending to a farm at the time.

Som Sak said the boy’s parents were at home when the accident happened.

“He stepped on the accelerator which resulted in the car crashing into the opposite house,” he said.

“The deceased, who was in her living room at the time, suffered head injuries and was taken to Tapah Hospital before being moved to the hospital in Ipoh.

“She passed away while receiving treatment.”

Som Sak said police were trying to locate the victim’s next-of-kin.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

No arrests have been made.