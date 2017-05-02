Woman in Sabah speared to death by son

The incident occurred at an unnumbered house in Kampung Linau, Kota Belud.KOTA KINABALU, May 2 ― A 57-year old woman died after her son allegedly stabbed her using a spear in a fit of rage in their home in Kampung Linau, Kota Belud yesterday.

District police chief Superintendent Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said that the victim, Teh Jari, was found in a pool of blood by another son at about 10.40pm last night.

"The older son, who lived next door to the victim, heard their mother screaming and rushed to their home only to find his brother running away and his mother lying motionless in their living room," he said.

The victim was rushed to the district hospital where she succumbed to injuries to her face, chest and arms at about 4.40am.

The 28-year-old jobless suspect has a history of mental illness and was living with his mother.

Police also seized a spear, believed to be the weapon in the crime.

They have arrested the suspect and are investigating the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.