Woman fined RM500 after fracas over condo parking

Wednesday December 27, 2017
07:22 PM GMT+8

PETALING JAYA, Dec 27 — A mother of two was fined RM500, in default 10 days jail by the Magistrate Court here today over a fracas involving a parking lot with neighbours.

Magistrate Nurulhuda Zakariya meted the sentence on Arni Shuana Abdullah, 41, a trader, after she pleaded guilty to the charge. 

Arni Shuana and another suspect who was still free had allegedly fought until causing a public disturbance at a condominium in Puchong, near here, at 8.45pm, on Nov 28.

The charge, under Section 160 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same Act provides for a maximum one-month jail or fine up to RM1,000, or both, upon conviction.

In mitigation, the accused, who was unrepresented, pleaded for a lighter sentence on the grounds that she was a mother of two. However, deputy public prosecutor Natasha Chin Le Jy requested for an appropriate sentence as the fight was only due to a parking space.

According to the facts of the case, the complainant, who was also a single mother, was at the lobby of a condominium when she was approached by three condominium residents and scolded by one of them for parking in a lot that was not hers. A quarrel ensued between them and the accused hurled offensive remarks as well as pushed the victim's chest. — Bernama

