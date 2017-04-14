Woman fined RM2,000 for attempted suicide

PETALING JAYA, April 13 — A woman who attempted suicide by slashing her wrists several times was fined RM2,000 in default three months’ jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today.

Magistrate Salamiah Salleh sentenced Yew Kah Sin, 24, who is unemployed, after she pleaded guilty to attempted suicide by slashing her left wrist and right hand with a knife.

She was admitted to the emergency ward and received 30 stitches.

“No matter how much pressure you are facing, suicide is not a solution, now you’re out of the hospital, you must be charged in court anyway.

“You must know that attempting suicide is a crime,” said the Magistrate.

The woman who appeared calm throughout the proceedings committed the offence at a beauty saloon at a shopping centre in Bandar Sunway, here at 5.25pm on March 30.

Deputy public prosecutor Mary Phoon Keat Mee prosecuted. The accused who appeared in court with her boyfriend paid the fine. — Bernama