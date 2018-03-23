Woman fined RM1,300 for offering sex service to policeman

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 ― A woman was fined RM1,300, in default two months' jail, by the Magistrate's Court here today for offering sex service to a policeman yesterday.

Magistrate Maizatul Munirah Abdul Rahman handed down the sentence on Nur Fatin Nadira Abdullah, 21, after she pleaded guilty to soliciting RM60 from K. Thiagarajan for the purpose of prostitution in front of Hotel Excel Inn, Jalan Petaling here at 4.20pm.

She was charged under Section 372B of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of one year or a fine or both.

In mitigation, counsel Mohammad Arifin Abdul Wahab told the court that Nur Fatin was unemployed.

“She is the eldest of four siblings and has never gone to school due to financial constraints,” he said.

However deputy public prosecutor urged the court to impose an appropriate sentence as a lesson to the accused. ― Bernama