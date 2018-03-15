Woman dies after fall from theme park water slide

A Google screenshot of the Tampin Hospital. A woman died while receiving treatment at the district hospital, of a broken neck after she fell off a water slide at a theme park.KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 ― A woman in her 20s died after she fell off a water slide at a theme park in Melaka on Saturday, Utusan Malaysia reported.

Norshahira Zainal, from Johor, died while receiving treatment at the Tampin district hospital at 3.15am on Tuesday of a broken neck.

Following her death, the hospital authorities reported the matter to the police.

It is learned that the victim fell and hit her head when she was on the water slide at the theme park.

News about the incident was shared on the social media since Tuesday, claiming the victim took a selfie before the incident.

Melaka deputy police chief Datuk Sun Teoh Tia said police are investigating the case and the report over the victims death was lodged by the hospital authorities at the Pulau Sebang police station.

“Till now the victim’s family has not lodged any police report,” he said.