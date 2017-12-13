Woman, daughter admits abusing girl

PETALING JAYA, Dec 13 — A woman and her mother pleaded guilty in the Sessions Court here today with abusing a four-year-girl who later died in their care.

Norasmahwati Tar Mohmad, 32, and her mother, Norhayati Bidin, 61, were jointly charged as having the care of the girl, to have physically abused and neglected the child at their house in Bandar Sunway here between December 2015 and Dec 2, 2017.

They were charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, and faced a fine of up to RM20,000 or imprisonment for up to 10 years, or both, if found guilty.

Judge Azwarnida Affandi set Jan 26 next year for mention pending the post mortem report on the child.

The two women, who were unrepresented, were not allowed bail.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Norazalina Razali, who prosecuted, told the court that the child, who had no blood ties with the two women, was left in their care since she was small.

“Based on investigation, her father is a Pakistani. Her mother, who is from Indonesia, left her at the accused’s house and then disappeared.

“According to the medical report, heart failure and trauma due to blunt object on her legs, hands, face and head could have led to her death,” she said. — Bernama