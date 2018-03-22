Woman claims she was drugged, raped by new friend in JB

The victim told police that the suspect gave her a pill which made her feel dizzy and lose consciousness. — AFP picJOHOR BARU, March 22 — A sleepover at a friend’s apartment took a sinister turn when a 21-year-old woman alleged that she was molested and raped while unconscious.

The alleged crime took place at the Tropez Residences in Danga Bay.

It was learnt that the unemployed victim was allegedly drugged after she swallowed a pill, and was later raped by a male friend that she met for the first time on Tuesday night.

A source familiar with investigation said the victim woke up the next day naked in the apartment at 9am.

“Her female friend then sent the victim back to her home in the Taman Stulang Laut flats where she later found love bites on her neck and body while bathing.

“The victim also claimed that her private parts hurt and suspected she was taken advantage of and raped by the male suspect the night before,” said the source to Malay Mail today.

Initial investigations revealed that the victim was with her female friend who had introduced the suspect to her the night before.

“The trio then agreed to stay over at the victim’s female friend’s apartment as it was late.

“The victim claimed that the suspect, believed to be in his 20s, then gave her a pill which made her feel dizzy and lose consciousness,” said the source.

The victim lodged a report at the Central police station under the Johor Baru South district police at 1.50am today.

Police are investigating the victim’s claims and have classified the case under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape.