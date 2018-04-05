Woman claims Johor cop demanded oral sex

A source familiar with the case said the events leading to the allegations happened on Sunday when four policemen on their crime prevention rounds stopped the complainant and her male friend in their car along Persisiran Tanjung Bukit Alif in Tampoi here at 3.30am. — IStock.com pic via AFPJOHOR BARU, April 5 — A 39-year-old woman, who was detained for a drug investigation, alleged she was molested by a policeman who demanded oral sex from her.

In addition to that, she also claimed three other policemen demanded a RM30,000 bribe from her at the Tampoi police station several days ago.

The woman, an Indonesian who works at a hair salon here, lodged a police report with the Johor Baru North district police headquarters in Skudai at 12.40am today.

Checks by Malay Mail revealed the four policemen, aged in their 20s and 30s, have since been detained and remanded for investigations at the Johor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters.

A source familiar with the case said the events leading to the allegations happened on Sunday when four policemen on their crime prevention rounds stopped the complainant and her male friend in their car along Persisiran Tanjung Bukit Alif in Tampoi here at 3.30am.

“The policemen checked the car and found drugs in a bag. Before arresting the duo, the complainant claimed that the policemen demanded RM30,000 as an inducement to not pursue the matter.

“The complainant declined as she did not have the amount and was later taken into police custody,” said the source to Malay Mail today.

The source said the complainant and her male friend were placed in separate rooms in Tampoi police station.

“The complainant said she was approached by a policeman that she named in her report who rubbed his hands over her body.

“The policeman then demanded that the complainant perform oral sex on him before she screamed and he left the room,” said the source.

It was learnt that the four policemen were believed to have detained the duo for several hours while negotiating the sum to settle the earlier drug case.

Later that same evening, the couple lodged a report with the Johor MACC on the allegations of bribery and molest.

An MACC team conducted a sting operation at about 10pm that same day which saw the four policemen attached to the Tampoi police station arrested along Jalan Bacang in Tampoi here for soliciting a bribe.

When contacted, Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias confirmed the arrest of the policemen in relation to the case on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd verified that police received a report lodged by the complainant early today.

“For the time being, police will not disrupt the ongoing MACC investigations, pending the outcome.

“Following that, police will launch a separate investigation based on the report lodged by the complainant as the allegations were serious and can tarnish the reputation of the police force,” he said when contacted.

Mohd Khalil assured the public that the police will conduct a fair investigation and will look into the alleged acts of molest, misconduct and bribery involving the four policemen.