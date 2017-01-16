Woman charged with murdering, abusing own children

KAJANG, Jan 16 — A woman with four children was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with murdering, causing grievous hurt and abusing three of the children, including a pair of twins.

No plea was recorded from Siti Nurraihan Ahmad, 24, for the murder charge after it was read out before Magistrate Nor Afidah Idris.

The woman was charged with murdering one of her twin sons, Muhammad Aqeel Arfan Abdullah, aged two years and 11 months, at Teratai Apartment, Jalan Sutera 1/5, Taman Sutera, Hulu Langat, here at midnight last Jan 9.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides the death sentence upon conviction.

The former cafe assistant pleaded guilty to two charges for voluntarily causing grievous hurt and abusing Muhammad Aqeel Arfan’s twin brother at the same address between August 2016 and January this year.

However, she pleaded not guilty to the fourth count with abusing her nine-month-old daughter at the same place and date.

She faces an imprisonment for up to seven years, and is liable to fine, if found guilty, on the charge for causing grievous hurt, made under Section 325 of the Penal Code.

The charge for child abuse was made under Section 31 (1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which provides an imprisonment for up to 10 years, or fine, or both, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor Megat Mahathir Megat Tharih Afendi prosecuted, while Siti Nurraihan was unrepresented.

The court set March 17 for mention of all four cases. — Bernama