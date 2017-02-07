Woman assaulted with iron rod, survives after being bundled in a sack and hurled into Klang River

SHAH ALAM, Feb 7 — An Indonesian woman who was earlier beaten up with an iron rod, fought for dear life as she kept afloat in the Klang River for 30 minutes yesterday, despite being bound with masking tape and placed inside a sack.

Earlier, two men hurled the sack with the 37-year-old factory worker inside, into the river from a bridge at the Kemuning-Shah Alam Highway here yesterday.

Fortunately, passers-by spotted her struggling to free herself from the sack and rescued her in the incident about 11am, and alerted the police.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Shafien Mamat said the police and firemen from the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department found the victim in a state of semi-consciousness before sending her to the Shah Alam Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained on the head and legs.

He said the victim, whose mouth and feet were bound by masking tape had managed to free herself from the sack but not without sustaining injuries.

“We believe she was abducted and attacked over her supposed affair with a man, related to one of the assailants,” he told a media conference here today.

Shafien said two men, aged 21 and 22, have been detained to facilitate investigations.

He said initial investigations revealed two men in a van picked up the victim from her Taman Sri Muda residence about 10.30am yesterday, on the pretext of seeking traditional treatment for her.

Shafien said the woman told police that while being ferried in the van, one of the men used masking tape to tie up her legs up and taped the mouth.

“At that juncture, the man repeatedly struck her with an iron rod, stuffed her inside a sack before the woman was hurled from a height of between 15 and 20 metres into the Klang River,” he added. — Bernama