Woman and her two children nabbed while high on drugs

PARIT, Oct 4 — A woman and her two children were among five caught while high on drugs at a house in Kampung Kubang Chandong, Bota Kanan here early this morning.

Perak Tengah police chief Supt Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said in the raid at about 1.30am, all the suspects were believed to be taking drugs in the living room on the first floor of the house.

He said the 43-year-old woman, her 22-year-old son and 16-year-old daughter were unemployed.

“Two other people arrested were a trader, 29 and a gardener, 38,” he said when contacted here today.

According to Mohamad Zainal, police found 13 plastic packets of methamphetamine, a hand grenade and 79 live bullets kept in a metal chest.

“We believe all the suspects are trafficking drugs in several areas in the district and further investigations are being carried out,” he said. — Bernama