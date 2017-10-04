Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Woman and her two children nabbed while high on drugs

Wednesday October 4, 2017
10:33 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Making of Hong Kong’s famous ‘fire dragon’The Edit: Making of Hong Kong’s famous ‘fire dragon’

The Edit: Kate Winslet joins James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ sequelsThe Edit: Kate Winslet joins James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ sequels

The Edit: Pistorius family to sue over ‘grossly bias’ filmThe Edit: Pistorius family to sue over ‘grossly bias’ film

The Edit: ‘Stranger Things’ gets own Louis Vuitton T-shirtThe Edit: ‘Stranger Things’ gets own Louis Vuitton T-shirt

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

PARIT, Oct 4 — A woman and her two children were among five caught while high on drugs at a house in Kampung Kubang Chandong, Bota Kanan here early this morning.

Perak Tengah police chief Supt Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said in the raid at about 1.30am, all the suspects were believed to be taking drugs in the living room on the first floor of the house.

He said the 43-year-old woman, her 22-year-old son and 16-year-old daughter were unemployed.

“Two other people arrested were a trader, 29 and a gardener, 38,” he said when contacted here today.

According to Mohamad Zainal, police found 13 plastic packets of methamphetamine, a hand grenade and 79 live bullets kept in a metal chest.

“We believe all the suspects are trafficking drugs in several areas in the district and further investigations are being carried out,” he said. — Bernama

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline