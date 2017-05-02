Woman allegedly molested on Johor express bus

JOHOR BARU, May 2 ― A woman claimed that she was allegedly molested on an express bus from here to Batu Pahat on Sunday.

According to local daily New Straits Times (NST), the woman, known as Xin Yan, had on her Facebook page said that a male passenger on the bus molested her when she fell asleep at about 6pm.

In her report, she said the alleged molester was seated behind her in the bus and the man touched her hips.

The 21-year-old woman said she went back to sleep and when they reached the Simpang Renggam R&R, she felt a finger touching her breast.

In her report, she claimed that the man, who was seated behind her at first, was now seated next to her.

Xin Yan reported the incident to the bus driver, and asked for his help not to let the man out of the bus.

“When we reached the Air Hitam bus station, the man wanted to get down, but the driver and all the passengers did not let him out,” she told NST.

The man however, managed to get off the bus through an emergency exit when another passenger alighted at Parit Raja.

Members of the public immadiately gave chase and apprehended the man. They then helped escort him and the woman to the Parit Raja police station in Simpang Renggam to make a report.

Kluang district police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Laham confirmed the case when contacted.