Woman accused of faking blindness holds valid OKU card

JOHOR BARU, Jan 10 — A 43-year-old woman, whose story of selling tissues while faking to be blind went viral on social media recently, is indeed the owner of a valid ‘Person With Disability’ (OKU) card.

Johor Baru Social Welfare Department officer Manayi Ibrahim said the woman’s right eye was completely blind while the left eye could only detect bright colours.

She said the woman had come to her office at 10am today with two of her five children.

“During the meeting, they said they were disappointed with the picture spread on social media,” she said in a statement here.

Manayi said the department also advised the lady to find a suitable job, besides telling her to renew her out-dated card.

Commenting on the video which showed the woman depositing some RM14,000 at a bank counter, Manayi said the lady informed that the money belonged to fellow tissue sellers who had handed her the money to be deposited. — Bernama