Woman abducted from Klang found drenched in blood

CCTV videograb shows the abductor pushing Jothimani into the car.PETALING JAYA, Dec 9 — S. Jothimani who was abducted in broad daylight from outside her workplace in Klang yesterday has been found, alive but covered in blood.

The 49-year-old factory worker was discovered in the Section 36, Shah Alam industrial area at about 10.30pm, 12 hours after being bundled into a car by two men.

Passers-by heard her calling for help and sent her to a hospital for immediate treatment.

Shah Alam police chief Assistant Commissioner Shafien Mamat said the victim asserts that she does not know the identity of her captors.

“Initial investigations revealed the victim was blindfolded after she was bundled into the suspect’s vehicle and not told much.

“The victim, whose personal items were all stolen by the captors, was repeatedly assaulted while inside the car with the suspects,” he said today.

Jothimani is understood to have cuts and bruises besides suffering from trauma and is currently warded at a specialist hospital in Klang.

“We will speak further to her once she has recovered,” the senior policeman said.

Shafien said police are looking into the motive for the abduction.

In the 9.40am incident, Jothimani was forced into a white Mercedes Benz by two men outside the automotive air and oil filter factory where she has been a production line employee for over 30 years.

Closed-circuit cameras installed on the premises captured the incident.

A video clip purportedly from the CCTVs was posted on the internet and has garnered thousands of views.

In the clip, a woman is seen walking towards a man standing next to a parked Benz just outside the factory gate.

The man dressed in a cap, white shirt and black trousers then suddenly wraps his arms around the woman before shoving her into the passenger seat of the car. Another person inside is seen grabbing and pulling the woman inside.

The first man jumps into the driver’s seat and speeds off as a group of people rush out from the factory.