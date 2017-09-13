Witness tells court he doubted accused’s payment order

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — A witness told the Sessions Court here today that he was suspicious of the payment order submitted by the Youth and Sports Ministry finance secretary because it involved the same company for six consecutive years, from 2008 till 2014.

National Sports Council (MSN) Corporate and International Division director Abdul Rashid Yaakub, 53, who was MSN finance director at the time, said he had his first doubts in early 2014 and began to delay making the payments to the third party which was implementing programmes organised by the ministry.

“Four companies which were the third party were Gapa Jitu Sdn Bhd, GPO Essence Sdn Bhd, Enconic Corporation Sdn Bhd and Dial Ex Sdn Bhd,” he said during the re-examination in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Amir Nasruddin, at the trial of Otman Arsahd, 58.

He said Dial Ex Sdn Bhd was owned by the accused’s children while the other three companies were owned by a friend of the accused.

Otman is facing 32 counts of abusing his position and submitting false claims involving RM38.4 million, four years ago.

The prosecution’s 27th witness said he had never asked about the payments made to the third party at the National Sports Trust Fund Group committee meetings and the matter was never brought up.

He said the payments made to the four companies had nothing to do with MSN funds.

Under cross-examination by the accused’s lawyer Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali, he said he did inform the MSN director general about the payments made to the same third party consecutively for six years but no action was taken.

Otman allegedly committed the offences at the MSN office at Bukit Jalil National Sports Complex here between Feb 28, 2012 and Nov 18, 2015.

He is accused on 15 counts of abusing his position through the payment order to Abdul Rashid Yaakub for Dial Ex Sdn Bhd amounting to RM2,161,000 in regard to various programmes for the ministry including Futsal 2012 and ancillary services for the Formula One (F1) 2013.

The charges framed under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, carries maximum 20 years imprisonment and fine of not less than five times the amount involved or RM10,000 whichever is higher, on conviction.

On 17 counts of submitting false claims, Otman allegedly issued a payment letter through the ministry’s account to Abdul Rashid, for payment to three companies amounting to RM36,310,400 purportedly for various programmes implemented for the ministry.

The charges framed under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009 carries a maximum 20 years imprisonment and fine of not less than five times the amount involved or RM10,000 whichever is higher, on conviction.

The trial continues tomorrow before judge Azura Alwi. — Bernama