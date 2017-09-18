Witness tells court of possible motive for Kevin Morais murder

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — The investigating officer in the Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Datuk Anthony Kevin Morais’ murder case told the High Court here today that he had a basis and evidence of the involvement of pathologist expert Col Dr R. Kunaseegaran in the murder case.

ASP Wan Abdullah Wan Said, 40, from Sentul Police District Headquarters, said this was because Kevin Morais had been the DPP who handled Dr Kunaseegaran’s case at the Shah Alam Sessions Court.

“He (Dr Kunaseegaran) was charged under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act and the victim (Kevin Morais) appeared for the prosecution.

“In the prosecution, the victim had also added several other charges to the original charge, which caused Dr Kunaseegaran to spend more money and time, while his credibility tarnished,” Wan Abdullah said during the examination in chief by DPP Saiful Edris Zainuddin.

Wan Abdullah was the 70th and the last prosecution witness to testify in the murder case.

He said Dr Kunaseegaran appeared to be close and usually spotted with two other accused, namely G. Gunasekaran, who had pleaded guilty, and S. Ravi Chandaran, who is the seventh accused.

“If there was any problem, Dr Kunaseegaran would tell it to Gunasekaran and Ravi Chandaran as they were good listeners and if the problem needed to be solved, Ravi Chandaran would take care of it and ask the other accused to make Dr Kunaseegaran’s wishes fulfilled,” he said.

Five men — R. Dinishwaran, 25; AK Thinesh Kumar, 24; M. Vishwanath, 27; S. Nimalan, 24; and Ravi Chandaran, 46, pleaded not guilty to the charge of murdering Kevin Morais along Jalan Dutamas Raya Sentul to No.1 Jalan USJ1/6D, Subang Jaya between 7am and 8pm on September 4, 2015.

Dr Kunaseegaran, 54, who is the first accused, pleaded not guilty to the charge of abetting the five men in the murder of the DPP on the same day and at the same time and place.

The trial before Judge Datuk Azman Abdullah continues tomorrow. — Bernama