With Umno set on Kelantan, analysts warn PAS to watch its back

Last week, Kelantan Umno held its meeting at the home of Gua Musang MP Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, where it allegedly reaffirmed its stance to recapture Kelantan from PAS. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 ― PAS could lose Kelantan if Umno has decided to reject any political cooperation, political analysts have warned amid a renewed zeal among the ruling party to recapture the east coast state in the next polls.

Pundits predicted that Umno could easily wrest power in Kelantan for the first time in over three decades, if PAS were to face both the might of ruling coalition Barisan Nasional (BN) and Opposition pact Pakatan Harapan (PH) in three-cornered fights.

“To me when it comes to three-cornered fights, Umno could easily win. Even when many there are not satisfied with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak,” Kelantan politics observer Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Hassan told Malay Mail.

“With BR1M, and the benefits given by the federal government, it can woo the Malays there,” he added, referring to the 1Malaysia People’s Aid cash handouts.

The former Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia lecturer said Malay voters would also be swayed by Umno’s shift to Islamic issues, whether its commitment to the Islamic penal code of hudud or its attacks against opposition parties as “un-Islamic”.

“In Kelantan it is different, the hardcore supporters are many. When the support is fractured, it is bound to benefit Umno,” said Universiti Utara Malaysia lecturer Mohd Azizuddin Sani.

Last week, Kelantan Umno held its meeting at the home of Gua Musang MP and party stalwart Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, where it allegedly reaffirmed its stance to recapture Kelantan from PAS.

Najib himself had joined the meeting, together with Kelantan liaison chief Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, Kok Lanas assemblyman Datuk Md Alwi Che Ahmad, and Dabong assemblyman Datuk Ramzi Ab Rahman who was recently appointed political secretary to Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

Significantly absent was two veteran Kelantan leaders: Bachok chief Datuk Awang Adek Hussin who had been planning for a political comeback, and Ketereh MP and party information chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa, who was vocal in his desire for a PAS-Umno collaboration in the state.

Writing in his blog, political commentator Mohd Sayuti Omar said Tengku Razaleigh’s support for Najib would be a cause of concern for PAS.

“One thing that must be remembered by PAS and political observers in Kelantan, the fall of the state government in 1978 was due to the major role of Tengku Razaleigh,” he said, referring to the 1977 Kelantan Emergency which saw PAS losing power in a state election the year after.

“Similarly, the fall of Umno in 1990 was also due to him. Will he be ready to be the cause behind the fall of Kelantan government this time, to show that he is still ‘venomous’?”

Following the meet between Najib and Tengku Razaleigh, Umno delegates during the party’s general assembly this year have thrown their support towards going all out against PAS to retake Kelantan.

Nik Aziz said Umno’s biggest hurdle would be to balance its political needs to cooperate with PAS in other precarious states ― such as Selangor and Kedah ― against its adversarial decision in Kelantan.

“If Umno is ready to rule, it can win. But PAS like it or not it needs an understanding with Umno, or it will get kicked out of Kelantan and possibly many other states,” he said.

Meanwhile, Azizuddin said to win the hearts and minds of Kelantan, there are many aspects that can be championed by Umno, especially those that have been neglected by the Islamist PAS.

This include policies to help the Malay community, development, education, economy, and women’s affairs.

“They have to show that they can be a better government than PAS. In Kelantan, development issues remain relevant,” the associate professor said.

In an interview with New Straits Times this week, Mustapa had said that Umno is ready for a comeback in the state, and win 31 state seats and eight Parliamentary seats there. The nationalist party currently holds 12 state seats compared to PAS’ 31 and two with PH. It also won five Parliamentary seats compared to PAS’ nine.

Mustapa said BN will offer what he called “development-plus” ― not simply physical development, but also spiritual development, integrity and sincerity, to counter an opposition that relies on Islamic tagline to “mask its failures in meeting people’s expectations”.