With campaign launch, Ibrahim Ali sets sights on Pasir Mas

Ibrahim has been active in politics since the 1980s, but has not been a part of any political party in the last decade. ― Picture courtesy of Ibrahim Ali KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 ― Datuk Ibrahim Ali launched today his campaign team for the upcoming polls, confirming his bid for the Pasir Mas parliamentary seat, although he remains unsure whether to run as an independent candidate.

The launch was attended by hundreds in the Kelantan town, where the president of Malay rights group Perkasa had lost in 2013 to PAS’ Nik Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz, the son of the late Kelantan mentri besar.

In a statement, Ibrahim said he still has many agenda and ideas for the public that he has yet to achieve there.

“The people and citizens of Pasir Mas are part of my life. Pasir Mas and Ibrahim Ali cannot be separated,” he said.

The event was also attended by Perkasa vice-president Datuk Ruhanie Ahmad, its women’s wing chief Fauziah Nawawi, its youth wing chief Burhanuddin Ruslan, its Selangor chief Borhan Zakaria, and women’s wing committee member Datin Fatihah Abdullah.

Last week, Malay Mail reported that Ibrahim had started groundwork in the seat, erecting yellow flags emblazoned with a black vector illustration of a fiery Ibrahim hoisting a hand in the air with the words “Islam Dijulang; Bangsa Diperjuang”, Malay for “Islam exalted, nation defended”.

The same flags were flown during the event today.

He was demolished as an independent candidate in the 13th general election by PAS’ Nik Abduh Nik Aziz, who won by over 8,000 votes in a two-way fight. When he previously ran as an independent in 2004, he also came in last among the three candidates.

Ibrahim was previously Pasir Mas MP three times: In 1986 as a Barisan Nasional candidate; in 1990 representing Semangat 46; and in 2008 using a PAS ticket.

However, it has been rumoured that Nik Abduh will not be seeking re-election as an MP, choosing to return to his late father’s state seat of Chempaka, in an alleged bid for a top post in the state government.

Pakatan Harapan will field a candidate from PKR.