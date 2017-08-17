With Awang Adek, pundits see BN redoubling commitment to Kelantan

Datuk Awang Adek Hussin (pic) is the new MARA chairman replacing Tan Sri Annuar Musa. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 ― To political observers, newly-appointed Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman Datuk Awang Adek Hussin appears to offer the Barisan Nasional (BN) a safe bet in its courtship of PAS-led Kelantan.

Analyst Oh Ei Sun believes the choice of Awang indicates the BN federal government is willing to develop the rural state.

“It shows that the government is willing to put more resources into Kelantan and its commitment is still intact despite the unsettling series of events in MARA involving [Tan Sri] Annuar Musa,” Oh told Malay Mail Online, referring to Awang’s predecessor.

Seasoned economist Tan Sri Ramon Navaratnam said Awang's appointment will be a boon to one of the country’s poorest states, noting that the Kelantan-born has extensive experiences as both an economist and diplomat that may be useful to direct where and how MARA’s vast resources should go.

“People will see Awang as a new kind of political leader who will bring Kelantan into the mainstream of development with religious understanding and tolerance because of his exposure and profession in Bank Negara Malaysia, in the Malaysian economics sector and abroad,” said the chairman of the Asian Strategic and Leadership Institute’s Centre for Public Policy Studies.

However, Oh was uncertain if the BN’s willingness to pour MARA’s vast resources signalled the coalition was gunning to retake the state or merely assist PAS an economic boost.

The Pacific Research Center principal adviser noted that the BN and in particular that of its anchor party Umno, have been on very friendly terms in recent months after decades of bitter political rivalry.

“PAS and Umno will still pit candidates against each other, but more in a ‘frenemy’ or ‘friendly match’ context, with whichever side commanding majority outright forming the state government,” he said.

Oh sees the much talked-about alliance between PAS and Umno remaining only at the federal level.

“So I think it is a really long shot for Umno to recapture Kelantan. They would be lucky if they can retain Terengganu. Awang's appointment can at most consolidate Umno's support base in Kelantan,” he added.

Political scientist Faisal Hazis sees Awang’s appointment to the MARA post as a symbolic gesture, the kind that political parties in power issue as a reward to party loyalists, rather than suggestive of the BN’s thaw towards Kelantan.

“I don't think the appointment is in any way an indication of BN's commitment towards Kelantan. It's not necessarily seen as that, it could be made as a symbolic gesture to give the position to another Kelantanese straight from another Kelantanese,” he said.

The associate professor at the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Institute of Malaysian and International Studies also said that having MARA’s resources at hand does not guarantee Awang electoral victory.

Awang has shown interest in returning to active politics and standing as a candidate in the next general elections, after completing his term as Malaysia’s ambassador to the US in April last year.

The news was then welcomed by Kelantan Umno chief Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, who said that with Awang’s experience, his return would benefit the state’s politics and economy.

But Faisal pointed out that Awang failed in two elections in a row when he ran for the Bachok state constituency despite being deputy finance minister then, referring to his losses to PAS candidates in 2008 and 2013.

“His MARA appointment will provide him with an opportunity for resources but not a guaranteed win. The political dynamics in Kelantan has changed a lot since the last election. Even if Awang Adek wins, it will not be because of his new position,” he said.

Navaratnam thinks that Awang's personal qualities and experience, coupled with his appointment, can make a positive impact for BN in the elections, adding that his performance will be the “acid test” on “the future of moderation in Malaysia.”

“Awang is regarded more as a moderate as compared to PAS candidates. Hence, more will support him and PAS may lose because of the perceived ultra-conservatism shown and upheld by PAS. Awang's performance will be an acid test on the future of moderation in Malaysia.

“His credentials are impeccable and the kind that we need for all our leaders ― competent, experienced and honest. He will be seen as a leader in Kelantan and in the country with a broad Malaysian outlook rather than any parochial views,” he said.