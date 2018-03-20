With an eye on GE14, Zahid urges Selangor BN to close ranks

Zahid stressed that BN component parties in the state must work together as one team under the BN banner for the coming general election. — Picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today said Selangor Barisan Nasional (BN) must set aside trivial issues and the leaders of the component parties must close ranks in order to helm the state again.

“Thirdly, at the finishing line, we have to ensure that we give the best to the people,” said the deputy prime minister at a People’s Feast held in Kampung Matang Pagar, Sungai Buloh, near here tonight.

He said if these three things were heeded, BN would return to rule Selangor after losing control of the state to the Opposition for the past two terms.

As such, the BN deputy chairman stressed that BN component parties in the state must work together as one team under the BN banner for the coming 14th general election (GE14).

Ahmad Zahid said BN also had a good chance of wresting back the seats it lost to the Opposition in the last general election, as well as winning more votes in the seats it controlled.

Earlier, he attended a briefing on the proposed construction of the new Darul Ulum Mosque in the village, which will be able to accommodate 1,500 people at any one time.

The construction work on the RM5 million mosque is expected to begin in July and be completed by early 2020.

Also present at the event was Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar. — Bernama