Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Overcast

Malaysia

Malaysia summons Myanmar ambassador over violence in Rakhine State

Tuesday September 5, 2017
07:21 PM GMT+8

UPDATED:
September 05, 2017
07:42 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Magnetic pulse treatment to mute ‘voices’ of schizophrenicsThe Edit: Magnetic pulse treatment to mute ‘voices’ of schizophrenics

Police say foiled IS-linked attack on SEA Games closing ceremonyPolice say foiled IS-linked attack on SEA Games closing ceremony

The Edit: Why you should sleep like a cavemanThe Edit: Why you should sleep like a caveman

The Edit: Meet Jenna, the Barbie-like doll that recites Quran versesThe Edit: Meet Jenna, the Barbie-like doll that recites Quran verses

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Rohingya refugees walk on the muddy path after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Teknaf, Bangladesh, September 3, 2017. — AFP picRohingya refugees walk on the muddy path after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Teknaf, Bangladesh, September 3, 2017. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Malaysia today summoned Myanmar’s ambassador to express displeasure over violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine State, which has displaced nearly 125,000 Rohingya Muslims.

Foreign Minister Anifah Aman said the latest incidents of violence showed that the Myanmar government had made “little, if any” progress in finding a peaceful solution to problems facing the Rohingya minority, most of whom live in the northwest Myanmar state near the Bangladeshi border.

“Given these developments, Malaysia believes that the matter of sustained violence and discrimination against the Rohingyas should be elevated to a higher international forum,” Anifah said in a statement.

Muslim-majority Malaysia has been particularly outspoken in its concern about the plight of the Rohingya.

Myanmar says its security forces are fighting a legitimate campaign against “terrorists” responsible for a string of attacks on police posts and the army since last October.

The latest violence began on Aug 25, when Rohingya insurgents attacked dozens of police posts and an army base.

In a separate statement, Malaysia’s foreign affairs ministry issued a travel advisory asking Malaysians to defer all non-essential travel to Rakhine State, and for Malaysians in Myanmar to “take all necessary precautions” and be aware of the security situation. — Reuters

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline