Wisma Putra: No reports so far of Malaysians affected in London terror attack

An injured woman is led away after an incident at Parsons Green underground station in London, Britain, September 15, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 ―There have been no reports so far of Malaysians affected in yesterday’s explosion incident on a Tube train as it was heading to the Parson Green station in London during the morning rush hour.

The explosion left 22 people injured.

Wisma Putra (Foreign Ministry) in a statement said the ministry is closely monitoring the situation and the High Commission of Malaysia in London is in contact with the local authorities.

Malaysians are also advised to contact the High Commission located at 52 Bedford Row, London WC1R 4LR at +44 (0) 2072424308 or email mwlondon.kln@1govuc.gov.my for further queries.

The statement also said the Government of Malaysia strongly condemned this cowardly attack.

London police yesterday declared the explosion, a “terrorist incident”.

It was reported that the blast was caused by detonation of an improvised explosive device at around 8.20am local time.

The blast took place after three deadly attacks in London this year ― Westminster Bridge, London Bridge and Finsbury Park, and one in Manchester at an Ariana Grande concert. ― Bernama