Wisma Putra: No Malaysians among victims in Las Vegas concert shooting

Metro Police officers speak with a man near the concert site on October 2, 2017, after a mass shooting during a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. — Reuters picUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — No Malaysians are among the victims of the mass shooting at an open music concert in Las Vegas, United States which reportedly saw more than 50 people killed and hundreds more injured.

Wisma Putra spokesperson said the Malaysian Embassy in the United States had been contacted to confirm the information including to obtain the latest development on the incident.

“To date, no Malaysians are involved,” she said when contacted by Bernama here yesterday.

Based on the latest report by United States’ media, at least 50 people were killed in the shooting and more than 200 were injured after a 64-year-old man shot at thousands of concert goers outside of the Mandalay Bay Hotel, Las Vegas.

A police spokesman, Joe Lombardo told a media conference that the suspect had used an automatic gun from the 32nd storey of the hotel to shot at the concert-goers.

The suspect was killed after police detected his position.

Local media reported that the incident took place at 11.30pm Sunday night which saw hundreds of rounds shot by the solitary assailant. — Bernama