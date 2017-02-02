Wisma Putra: No Malaysian held at NY airport

Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry clarified today that no citizen was detained by the US immigration at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport earlier this week.KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 ― Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry clarified today that no citizen was detained by the US immigration at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport earlier this week.

“We already checked, no Malaysian was detained,” an unnamed ministry official was quoted telling The Star Online today and declined further comment on the issue.

Yesterday, a group of lawyers and volunteers calling themselves No Ban JFK indicated that at least one traveller from Malaysia had been detained at the New York airport on Tuesday amid chaos over the enforcement of US President Donald Trump’s immigration executive order against seven Muslim-majority countries.

The group said in a statement posted on Twitter that 71 travellers from 20 countries including Malaysia were detained, had their laptops seized, were denied interpretation, and were also questioned about views on terror group Islamic State.

However, it was unknown if the traveller was a Malaysian or a passport holder of another country who had departed from Malaysia for the US.

.@NoBanJFK has assisted 71 people from 20 countries affected by #MuslimBan! Want to help? Share our press release! https://t.co/IzKHnQdjnf pic.twitter.com/72BCrihKRE — NoBanJFK (@nobanjfk) February 1, 2017

In an immediate response to local queries, the Embassy of the United States of America in Kuala Lumpur clarified Malaysians were not on its country’s immigration blacklist and can continue to enter the US with a valid visa.

The executive order by Trump, signed on Friday, suspends the US refugee resettlement programme for 120 days.

The order also decreed all visa applications from seven Muslim countries ― Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen ― to be put on hold for at least 90 days.

The ban has sparked protests on airports across the US involving thousands of angry Americans.

A US federal judge has since issued a temporary stay against the order.

Malaysia’s Pakatan Harapan Opposition pact is planning a gathering in front of the US Embassy here tomorrow to protest against Trump’s immigration ban.