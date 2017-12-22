Wisma Putra: No Malaysian casualties in Melbourne car crash incident

File picture shows members of the public standing behind police tape after Australian police said they have arrested the driver of a vehicle that ploughed into pedestrians at a crowded intersection in Melbourne December 21, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — The Malaysian Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed reports that no Malaysians were involved in the car crash at Melbourne’s central business district, in Australia, at 4.40pm on Thursday.

In a statement today, Wisma Putra said the ministry through the Malaysian Consulate-General in Melbourne is observing latest developments on the incident involving a sports utility vehicle which had hit pedestrians on Flinders and Elizabeth Street, among the busiest junctions in Melbourne.

Wisma Putra also asked Malaysians who were in need of help from the consulate to contact the Malaysian Consulate-General at St Kilda Road 432, Level 1 Melbourne, VIC 3004 Australia.

“They can also contact the consulate at (+61) 3 9573 5400 or via email at mwmelbourne@kln.gov.my,” said the statement.

According to international media reports, at least 19 people were injured in the incident. — Bernama