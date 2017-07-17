Wireman gets 30 months’ jail for migrant smuggling

ALOR SETAR, July 17 — A wireman was sentenced to 30 months' jail by the High Court here today for smuggling two Myanmar migrants into the country in December last year.

Judge Datuk Hashim Hamzah handed down the sentence on Rohaizam Ramli, 27, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

Rohaizam was charged with smuggling a Myanmar man, Min Nyut, 33, and a Myanmar woman, Min Win Hilaing, 27, at KM 1.3 of the North South Expressway, Bukit Kayu Hitam, at 8.45 am on Dec 7 last year.

The charge, under Section 26J of the Anti-Trafficking In Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007, provides an imprisonment of up to five years, upon conviction.

In mitigation Rohaizam’s lawyer, Burhanudeen Abdul Wahid, said his client was supporting his parents and the oofence committed was his first.

Deputy public prosecutor Qatrin Nada Harun, from the Immigration Department, prosecuted. — Bernama