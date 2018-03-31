Winning the hearts of youths for GE14, says Khairy

BN Youth chairman Khairy Jamaluddin said he and the current machinery should not become lax and underestimate the character of youths. ― Picture by Mukhriz HazimKUALA TERENGGANU, March 31 — The competitive mindset of youths and the reality that not all of them supported Pakatan Harapan (PH) has motivated the Barisan Nasional (BN) Youth to continue to persevere to attract young voters.

BN Youth chairman Khairy Jamaluddin said he and the current machinery should not become lax and underestimate the character of youths if they were to secure a win for BN in the 14th General Election (GE14).

“Young voters are very competitive... because of that, we have to work hard. I will also tour the country to ensure that we get to attract as many as we can,” he said.

He told this to reporters after attending the launching of the Terengganu BN Youth “Briged Gempur 2314” by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman. Also present was state Umno Youth chief, Mohd Johari Abu Bakar.

According to records, in Terengganu, out of 669,546 voters, 196,535 comprised Malay male youths and currently, Terengganu Umno Youth had identified 74,179 ‘white’ voters who supported Umno and BN.

Khairy, who is also Youth and Sports Minister, said the Umno Youth had initiated various approaches to win the hearts of young voters, including getting close to them and the problems faced.

He said the BN Youth manifesto that would be launched on April 10 by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak was also ‘amazing’ and gave emphasis on numerous issues including housing and employment.

“We have plans for a manifesto that will be announced on April 7 and the master manifesto on April 10 for the benefit of youths when BN wins in the election.

“These are not empty election promises. We will ensure that transit homes are built in Kuala Terengganu, large urban areas and the suburbs for the comfort of youths.

“We differ from the opposition who stress on irrelevant and outdated issues. We are offering them hope for the next five and 30 years to come (TN50),” Khairy emphasised.

Khairy added that apart from identifying potential voters, the Youth machinery had also reached to mosques, house-to-house and even village coffee shops with the support of UMNO’s others wings, Wanita and Puteri Umno.

“Currently, only Penang and Melaka have yet to launch their “Briged Gempur”. However, overall, the machinery is all geared for GE14. We are just waiting for the ‘starting whistle’,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Razif said nearly 50 per cent of voters in Terengganu were youths who could determine BN’s win in the oncoming election.

“As for young candidates, we will wait and see its progress. We have proposed the matter to the Prime Minister, godwilling, we will have more in GE14,” he noted. — Bernama