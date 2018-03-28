Will Uber, Grab merger benefit us? Customers ask

A man puts up notices announcing the closure of Uber Malaysia's office in Petaling Jaya March 27, 2018. ― Picture by Azneal IshakKUALA LUMPUR, March 28 ― Customers have lamented the loss of Uber as a ride hailing option following its merger with Grab, questioning whether it would lead to the latter monopolising the country’s e-hailing industry.

Najihatulaulaa Jalidar, 25, said she is uncertain whether the merger would be beneficial to consumers.

“With the two companies, they are constantly pushing each other to compete, offering various marketing campaigns and promotions to provide the best prices for their customers.

“Now with their main competitor gone, I am unsure on how Grab would treat their customers,” she said.

Najihatulaulaa said e-hailing customers prefer to to have an option to choose between either Uber or Grab.

“It is quite normal for users to have both application on their phone as we compare the cheaper rates between the two. This would allow us to get more value for money.

“Although Grab have been giving out cheaper and cheaper prices along with many promotions, I prefer to have a second option if I do not agree with the rates.

Asyraf Naqiuddin, 28, said he prefers to use Uber on short rides as Grab's fixed fare would cost more.

“The Uber fare from my house in Taman Jaya Cheras to the Bandar Tun Razak LRT (Light Rail Transit) station would cost on average of RM3 to RM4 however Grab would cost on average RM5.

“Some might say the difference is small, but if you commute often, it is a huge difference,” he said.

“I am unsure of the subsequent effect the merger would have on customers. Both platforms have been providing competitive pricing all these while and it would interesting to see what Grab would do now,” he added

Faizal Idris, 27, said with the merger, consumers are now left with one choice.

He said Grab should not take their customers for granted.

“I do hope Grab do not take advantage of their situation and continue to offer the best price for their customers,” he said.