Will Penang BN demolish all illegal structures if it wins? Guan Eng asks

Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng has urged Penang BN to state in their general election manifesto whether they will demolish all illegal hawkers, structures, factories, temples, and churches once they win back the state. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Aug 25 ― Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng asked Penang Barisan Nasional (BN) today to clearly state if they will demolish all illegal structures if they win back the state.

Lim also urged Penang BN to state in their general election manifesto whether they will demolish all illegal hawkers, structures, factories, temples, and churches once they win back Penang.

“This will provide a clear contrast to the Pakatan state government policy of not taking action against such illegal situation built before 2008, but try to resolve it amicably either by legitimising it or relocation, unless the illegal structures block traffic or disturb the public,” he said in a statement issued today.

He accused BN of “double-standards” over recent remarks by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan that it was time to separate the Chief Minister from state government agencies such as the Penang Development Corporation and PBA Holdings Bhd if BN wins the state in the next general elections.

“This is typical BN double-standards when it was the previous BN state government that had enacted legislation that these state agencies are to be chaired by the Chief Minister,” Lim pointed out.

Lim demanded to know why it was fine for other BN mentri besar and chief ministers to chair state agencies, but not Penang.

He also accused Abdul Rahman of trying to “bully” Penangites with “threats” that Penang will lose its status as a leading financial, investment and industrial centre if the continue to support Pakatan Harapan in the general elections.

“This is an indirect admission by Abdul Rahman that since Pakatan took over in 2008, Penang has slowly recovered from its state of decline by attracting more investments, jobs and tourism,” he said.

Lim said Penang have recorded strong investment growth of 73 per cent in the manufacturing sector over the nine-year period between 2008 and 2016 of RM 59 billion, compared to RM 34 billion for the previous nine-year period between 1999 and 2007.

He claimed new job opportunities increased by 15 per cent to 139,133 new jobs for the period of between 2008 and 2016 compared to 121,511 new jobs between 1999 and 2007.

On Sunday, Abdul Rahman, when opening the Bukit Gelugor Umno annual delegates’ meeting at Equatorial Hotel here, said Penang was losing its status as a main investment and industrial hub in Malaysia.

He also said the political dynamics in Penang has changed and that it is time for BN to be different and be more aggressive to gain support from both the Malays and non-Malays community.