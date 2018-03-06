Will MCMC order removal of ‘false’ RPK articles against me? Kit Siang asks

Lim Kit Siang asked if the MCMC will instruct Raja Petra to remove articles written about him. — Picture by Mukhriz HazimKUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Lim Kit Siang today asked the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to state if it will order the removal of “false” articles against him published in blogger Raja Petra Kamaruddin’s website Malaysia Today.

Raja Petra earlier today removed three articles regarding sugar tycoon Robert Kuok and his alleged political funding activities following MCMC’s instructions.

In a statement, the DAP parliamentary leader pointed out that he too was the subject of several false allegations published in Malaysia Today.

“I have been a victim of Raja Petra Kamaruddin in umpteenth articles on Malaysia Today, making all sorts of dastardly and preposterous charges against me, like I have received over a billion ringgit from Israeli sources, that I funded news portal The Malaysian Insight with RM40 million and that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had given me RM1 billion so that I would agree to the admission of Mahathir’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) into Pakatan Harapan,” Lim said.

He asked if the MCMC will also instruct Raja Petra, who is based in the United Kingdom, to remove the articles written about Lim.

“This will be a test as to whether the MCMC is an independent, impartial and professional organisation,” he said.

The articles published in Malaysia Today regarding Kuok caused a furore recently before Kuok denied funding DAP and Opposition interests as alleged.