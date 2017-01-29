Will Malaysia condemn Trump’s Muslim ban? DAP MP asks

Protesters chant slogans outside Terminal 4 at JFK airport in opposition to US President Donald Trump's proposed ban on immigration and travel in Queens, New York City January 28, 2017. ― Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — DAP’s Ong Kian Ming today questioned if the Malaysian administration is willing to denounce the United States president Donald Trump’s executive order to ban Syrian refugees and non-citizens from seven Muslim countries from entering the country.

The Serdang MP said the “disturbing action” may make it harder for citizens of other predominantly Muslim countries such as Malaysia, to travel to, study in and work in the US.

“Prime Minister Najib, on January 21, 2017 sent out a congratulatory message to Trump on his inauguration as the 45th President of the United States.

“Will PM Najib also send a message to Trump to condemn this executive action that affects the citizens of these Muslim majority countries?” he asked in a statement, referring to Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Ong said many world leaders had criticised the order, signed on Friday, to suspend the US refugee resettlement programme for 120 days.

The order also decreed all visa applications from seven Muslim countries ― Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen ― to be put on hold for at least 90 days.

He said the order must be strongly condemned as it is an inhumane action especially for those Syrian refugees who have already been granted approval to travel to and seek asylum in the United States.

“It is an unjustified action that affects thousands of students and employees who are studying and working legally in the United States,” Ong said.