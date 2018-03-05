Wildlife protection office employee found dead in Beris Lake

SIK (Kedah), March 5 — A 20-year-old employee of the Sik District Wildlife Protection and National Parks Office was found dead in the Beris Lake today, according to police.

Sik District Police chief DSP Abdull (rpt) Abdull Razak Osman said a colleague found the body of Muhammad Nuraiman Hambali Shahibul at about 9.30am and lodged a police report.

He said Muhammad Nuraiman went missing last Saturday after informing that he wanted to go to Alor Setar to buy essential items for a jungle trip on March 3 but did not return.

The police found the body about 100 metres from a bridge and by a boat, he said, adding that the police did not suspect foul play because there were no injuries on the body and the identity card, driving licence, an ATM card and RM40 in cash were found on the body.

They also found a pair of slippers and a handphone on the bridge, he added.

The police had classified the case as sudden death, he said, adding that it was believed that Muhammad Nuraiman fell off the bridge into the lake. The body has been sent to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar. — Bernama