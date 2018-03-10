Wife slasher and accomplice seasoned criminals, police source says

Somoo and another man were caught on video dragging factory worker P. Komathi kicking and screaming out of her workplace on Thursday morning, while repeatedly slashing at her with a parang.PETALING JAYA, March 10 — Prior to brutalising his partner and mother to his children with a parang at her workplace in Klang on Thursday, N. Somoo had already a long list of violence that landed him in prison several times.

The 37-year-old has had several run-ins with the law for voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation and wrongful confinement. He had also served time for drug use, a police source told Malay Mail on condition of anonymity.

“The suspect on the run is a seasoned criminal and we hope to arrest him soon,” the source said yesterday.

Somoo and another man were caught on video dragging factory worker P. Komathi kicking and screaming out of her workplace at Jalan Seruling, Taman Klang Jaya on Thursday morning, while repeatedly slashing at her head, arms, legs and back.

Despite Komathi’s cries for help, the two men forced her into a blue Proton Satria car and drove away as bystanders, including a security guard, watched on helplessly.

A two-minute clip of the incident has since spread online.

A few hours later, the men dropped the 42-year-old at a hospital in Seremban one state over. That was the last anyone caught sight of the two assaulters.

Komathi suffered multiple gashes to her head, hands, torso and legs, but is now said to be in stable condition. She is still being hospitalised for treatment.

Police mounted a manhunt for both men immediately after the vicious attack, said to have been triggered by Somoo’s jealous belief that Komathi was having an affair. The couple are not legally married.

The police source said Somoo’s accomplice, previously known only as Mohan, has been identified as V. Chandramohan, 42, with three past criminal records.

“Chandramohan was arrested in 2005 for a theft case and again in 2006 and 2009 for drug related offences,” the source added, and urged those with information to share them with the police.

Klang Selatan police chief Assistant Commissioner Shamsul Amar Ramli confirmed both men’s criminal records.

He expressed confidence that both men will be caught soon.