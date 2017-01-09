Wife released on good behaviour bond, husband jailed and fined for corruption

ALOR SETAR, Jan 9 — The Sessions Court here today released a woman on a three-year good behaviour bond, while her husband was sentenced to a day’s jail and fined RM170,251.25, in default six months’ jail, for corruption.

Judge Zanol Rashid Hussain meted out the punishments on Afizah Md Yusoff, 36, and her husband, Mohamad Reduan Hussain, 39, both lecturers at the Padang Terap Community College.

Azizah was charged with using her position to obtain gratification for a younger sibling by preparing a Government Order number P12000029 for the supply of electrical spare parts worth RM34,250.25 to Syarikat RHA Sepakat Enterprise.

The offence was committed at the college on June 14, 2012.

The charge was made under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

Meanwhile, Mohd Reduan was charged with using his position by endorsing the government order.

The offence was committed on June 18, 2012 at the same college. In mitigation, both the accused, who broke into tears, said they had four young children aged between 10 and two years.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor A. Hafiizh Abu Bakar from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission. — Bernama