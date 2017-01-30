Wife recalls last words by catamaran crew

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 30 — “I’m leaving now” — were the last words uttered by Absol Kassim, 26, to his wife before boarding the catamaran which capsized while on its way to Pulau Mengalum last Saturday.

Amelia Samanail, 21, of Pulau Gaya, said her husband was a crew on the catamaran and left the house at about 7 pm on that fateful day to work.

“It is not even a month since he started work with the tour boat company. Before working on the boat, he was a vegetable seller,” said the woman when met by Bernama at the marine police jetty here.

Amelia said she was at the jetty with her parents and in-laws since 8am yesterday waiting for news on her husband, who was still missing. The couple got married six months ago.

“I hope and pray that my husband is safe and he is found by the search and rescue team,” she said.

Absol is among six people still missing in the boat tragedy. — Bernama