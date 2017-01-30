Last updated Monday, January 30, 2017 1:25 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Wife recalls last words by catamaran crew

Monday January 30, 2017
11:38 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: ‘Hidden Figures’ takes top prize at SAG AwardsThe Edit: ‘Hidden Figures’ takes top prize at SAG Awards

US Christians reject immigration orders in sermonsUS Christians reject immigration orders in sermons

Cops tracking main suspect in nightclub stabbing incidentCops tracking main suspect in nightclub stabbing incident

The Edit: Gift ideas for design loversThe Edit: Gift ideas for design lovers

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 30 — “I’m leaving now” — were the last words uttered by Absol Kassim, 26, to his wife before boarding the catamaran which capsized while on its way to Pulau Mengalum last Saturday.

Amelia Samanail, 21, of Pulau Gaya,  said her husband was a crew on the catamaran and left the house at about 7 pm on that fateful day to work.

“It is not even a month since he started work with the tour boat company. Before working on the boat, he was a vegetable seller,” said the woman when met by Bernama at the marine police jetty here.

Amelia said she was at the jetty with her parents and in-laws since 8am yesterday waiting for news on her husband, who was still missing. The couple got married six months ago.

“I hope and pray that my husband is safe and he is found by the search and rescue team,” she said.

Absol is among six people still missing in the boat tragedy. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline