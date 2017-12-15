Wife of IGP dies

Puan Sri Azizah (second from left) together with her husband Tan Sri Mohd Fuzi and their three daughters in a family photo taken in May this year. — Picture via Puan Sri Azizah Hamdi's FacebookPETALING JAYA, Dec 15 — The wife of Tan Sri Mohd Fuzi Harun, the Inspector General of Police, died earlier this evening.

Bukit Aman Corporate Communications Chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Datuk Asmawati Ahmad said Puan Sri Azizah Hamdi, who was suffering from cancer, died at 7.02pm.

She was 58.

Puan Sri Azizah was receiving treatment at the University Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) here.

Her body was taken to the Selangor police contingent headquarter’s mosque in Shah Alam and from there to her hometown Rapat Jaya in Ipoh for burial tomorrow.

The funeral for the former Police Family Association (Perkep) chief will be on Saturday morning.