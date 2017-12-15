Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Wife of IGP dies

By Emmanuel Santa Maria Chin

Friday December 15, 2017
08:07 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Disney to offer edgier Fox fare to streaming videoThe Edit: Disney to offer edgier Fox fare to streaming video

Think tank: China continues buildup in South China SeaThink tank: China continues buildup in South China Sea

Barkley’s future in the hands of Everton board, Allardyce saysBarkley’s future in the hands of Everton board, Allardyce says

The Edit: Apple’s RM62,000 computer has arrived in MalaysiaThe Edit: Apple’s RM62,000 computer has arrived in Malaysia

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Puan Sri Azizah (second from left) together with her husband Tan Sri Mohd Fuzi and their three daughters in a family photo taken in May this year. — Picture via Puan Sri Azizah Hamdi's FacebookPuan Sri Azizah (second from left) together with her husband Tan Sri Mohd Fuzi and their three daughters in a family photo taken in May this year. — Picture via Puan Sri Azizah Hamdi's FacebookPETALING JAYA, Dec 15 — The wife of Tan Sri Mohd Fuzi Harun, the Inspector General of Police, died earlier this evening.

Bukit Aman Corporate Communications Chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Datuk Asmawati Ahmad said Puan Sri Azizah Hamdi, who was suffering from cancer, died at 7.02pm. 

She was 58. 

Puan Sri Azizah was receiving treatment at the University Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) here.  

Her body was taken to the Selangor police contingent headquarter’s mosque in Shah Alam and from there to her hometown Rapat Jaya in Ipoh for burial tomorrow. 

The funeral for the former Police Family Association (Perkep) chief will be on Saturday morning. 

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline