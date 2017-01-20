Wife beater to hang for murder

Jamaluddin Ali will face the gallows after a court found him guilty of killing his wife three years ago. — APF picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Jamaluddin Ali will face the hangman after the High Court convicted him today for causing the violent death of his wife Nurhidayah A. Ghani three years ago.

In her judgment of the case that cast a spotlight on Malaysian domestic abuses, High Court judge Amelia Tee Hong Geok Abdullah noted the “horrendous injuries” suffered by Nurhidayah prior to her death.

“The court cannot even begin to imagine the pain and agony that the deceased had to suffer before her death,” she said.

“In this case, the accused’s version is not even a remote possibility. In light of the court’s findings as above, the court finds the accused has not succeeded in raising a reasonable doubt in the truth of the prosecution,” she said in pronouncing the guilty verdict.

Jamaluddin was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code with causing his wife’s death between the period of 9pm on May 15 to 9pm on May 17, 2013, when she was rushed to hospital for treatment.

The judge noted the doctor who examined her that day had testified to the large number of injuries to Nurhidayah from “repeated blows” to her head, face, body, upper and lower limbs within a short period that resulted in massive bleeding.

Prior to her death, Nurhidayah and her family had filed over 10 police reports against her husband between 2009 and 2013 for abuse, according to a women’s rights advocacy group.

Women’s Aid Organisation, which has been keeping tabs of the case, said Jamaluddin had physically and psychologically abused Nurhidayah for over a decade since 2003.

According to the group, Nurhidayah had her head dashed into a wall, beaten with a helmet and a fishing rod; her husband had even attempted to strangle her previously.

