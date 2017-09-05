Widower fined RM2,000 for assaulting ex-lover

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — A widower was fined RM2,000 by the Magistrate’s Court here today for slapping and hitting his ex-girlfriend with a stick at around midnight on National Day (Aug 31).

Magistrate Ahmad Solihin Abd Wahid slapped the punishment on Yap Voon Loong, 36, after the father of two pleaded guilty to assaulting the victim, a 38-year-old teacher, at a playground in Kepong here that night.

Yap, a labourer, was liable to be jailed up to 10 years or fined or whipped or any one of the punishment.

In mitigation, the accused, who was represented by counsel P. Sutheswary, pleaded for leniency saying he had to support his two children and mother who was ill.

Deputy public prosecutor Noorelynna Hanim Abd Halim appeared for the prosecution.

In a separate Magistrate’s Court, a bricklayer was fined RM3,000 or four months jail in default for assaulting a friend with an iron rod for giving his address to an “Ah Long” (loan shark).

Chia Kee Won, 32, pleaded guilty after the charge was read out to him in Mandarin by a court interpreter before Magistrate Mahyudin Mohmad Som.

Chia had assaulted the 36-year-old victim, a kopitiam operator, at the parking lot in Jalan Metro Perdana, Sentul here at 3am also on National Day. — Bernama