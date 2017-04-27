Last updated -- GMT+8

Widespread water outage in KL, Petaling due to burst pipe

Thursday April 27, 2017
11:47 AM GMT+8

Syabas has promised to fix this burst pipe within 48 hours. — Picture courtesy of SyabasSyabas has promised to fix this burst pipe within 48 hours. — Picture courtesy of SyabasKUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Hundreds of locations in the Kuala Lumpur and Petaling areas will be without water for up to 48 hours due to a burst pipe in Sungai Buloh, Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor (Syabas) said today.

The firm identified the location of repairs as behind the ELC International School on Jalan Sierramas Barat in Sungai Buloh, but did not state the reason for the initial damage.

“Pipe repair works are being expedited and estimated to be completed within 48 hours.

“Water supply will be restored in stages upon completion of the repair works,” it said in a statement.

A full list of all affected areas and the status of the repair works are available on syabas.com.my

