Widespread use of fake IDs at govt hospitals, senator says

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — There is a widespread use of fake identification (ID) cards among illegal immigrants in the country, causing the government to lose millions of ringgit every year, the Senate was told today.

According to Senator Datuk Seri Khairudin Samad, the lax checks in government hospitals had made it possible for illegal immigrants to use fake ID cards to get medical attention and treatment at a much lower cost.

“At government hospitals, you only need to present your ID card, write your name and wait to be called (to get treatment), there is no card reader to authenticate the cards. I understand that the government is losing millions of ringgit every year because these immigrants are using fake ID card.

“We need to find a way to resolve this,” he said when debating the motion of thanks for the royal address at the Senate sitting today.

He added that the government should have stricter checks of identity cards in hospitals, such as by using card readers to prevent anyone abusing the facilities for their personal gain.

These checks would also curb syndicates which issue false identification documents, he added. — Bernama