Why won’t you return Love Lane heritage house to clan? BN asks Penang govt

The Meng Eng Soo building at number 50, Love Lane. — Pictures by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Sept 5 — Penang Barisan Nasional (BN) wants the DAP-led state government to publicly explain to the ethnic Chinese community why it has refused to transfer the controversial heritage house in Love Lane to the Penang Chinese Clans Council.

“The state government must explain to the Chinese community why they don’t want to return it to the clan council when they had promised to do so five years ago,” Penang BN chief Teng Chang Yeow told a press conference here today in front of the dilapidated double-storey shophouse at number 50, Love Lane.

Teng accused the state government of breaking its promise made to the clan council five years ago.

He claimed the clan council could easily settle the RM20,000 quit rent arrears for the building but did not do so as they were in discussions with the state government on how to transfer the property to the clan council five years ago.

The property was under the care of trustees but the trustees have since passed away without new trustees being appointed to take over the care of the property.

According to Teng, the clan council met with state government leaders in 2012 to discuss ways to transfer the property to the clan council and reached an “understanding”.

He said it was also agreed then that the property will then be alienated and given back to the clan council to avoid complex legal procedures over its ownership and RM20,000 quit rent arrears payment.

He pointed out that any property confiscated by the state authority becomes state property and can be alienated to any party upon application under existing land laws.

“The DAP state government broke this promise and instead of alienating the property back to the clan council, they are demanding that the clan council show proof of beneficiary ownership,” he said.

Penang BN chairman Teng Chang Yeow dares the Penang state government to hold on to Love Lane building and explain this to the Chinese community.Teng said the clan council could have easily settled the RM20,000 arrears in quit rent and go through a more complicated legal process to get a court order to declare the property as theirs if they did not make that understanding with the state government.

“If they went through the legal process, the property is probably theirs now,” he said.

Teng, who is also Penang Gerakan chairman, said the state BN will support the clan council’s decision in whatever it chooses to do next.

In July, the state government announced that it will transfer the property to the clan council for a nominal sum of RM1 provided that they could supply evidence that they are the beneficial owner of the property.

The clan council had appointed a lawyer to discuss with the Northeast district land administrator on all legal issues with regards to the land transfer.

The property, at 50, Love Lane in George Town, used to belong to the Eng Siew Kee Kongsi and a five-member board of trustees was entrusted to manage the property back in 1909.

The building, that had links to the Ghee Hin secret society, was forfeited by the Penang state government in 2013 due to non-settlement of quit rent.