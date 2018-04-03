Why women’s votes matter in GE14

Women’s importance in elections is underscored by the fact they make up an estimated half of the electoral roll.KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Numbering an estimated half of Malaysia’s current electoral roll of 14,968,229 registered voters, women will play a crucial role in determining who wins or loses in GE14.

According to the Department of Statistics Malaysia’s (DOSM) current population estimates for the year 2017, the number of Malaysian citizens is slightly over 28.72 million, with women amounting to 49 per cent at over 14.2 million, and with men at 51 per cent at over 14.5 million.

The voting age in Malaysia is fixed at 21. DOSM’s figures show that in 2017, there were an estimated 18.68 million Malaysians aged 20 and above, with both women and men accounting for half each at over 9.32 million and at over 9.36 million respectively.

Prof Datuk Seri Syed Arabi Idid, adviser of market research firm Kajidata, said women’s importance in elections is underscored by the fact they constitute an estimated half of the electoral roll.

“In Malaysia, every political party has its own women wing. This is one of the different setups from other countries, where political parties in Malaysia give due acknowledgement to the role of women, not only participating in politics, but also in actively campaigning for candidate and wellbeing of party,” he told Malay Mail when contacted yesterday.

Women’s importance in elections goes beyond their votes, as they usually campaign door-to-door to meet “woman to woman” with housewives, in comparison to men who adopt the mass appeal approach, he said.

“Because when you go and ask one to one, you will know what is the specific problem faced by the voter,” he said, noting that women’s door-to-door campaigning methods are “more effective” and that they could also ask women to show up to cast their ballots.

“If they come out to vote, they also bring their husband along,” he added.

While women are generally concerned about bread-and-butter issues, those who are professionals would be attracted by promises of “government commitment to more opportunities for women at the board level, higher position for women”, he said.

As for women, who are housewives and who are from low-income households, they would be primarily concerned with the cost of living and would “appreciate government subsidies” and opportunities for part-time jobs or re-entry into the job market, as well as any avenues for extra income for their families, he said.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia’s associate professor Faisal Hazis said it is timely for more women candidates as they are equally capable and have even outnumbered their male counterparts in universities, but also noted that the traditional door-to-door campaigning method conducted by women “still has its strengths because it still has the personal touch”.

While short campaign periods would typically require methods to reach mass audiences in a short period of time such as through social media or through speeches, Faisal said: “But to win an election, the groundwork has to start many years before official campaigning... So, going to households, knocking on doors, meeting voters face to face, I think it’s still a very important strategy in persuading voters, especially in rural areas.”

Oh Ei Sun, principal adviser of the Pacific Research Centre, said that surveys had showed that there are “no appreciable differences in voter preference among male and female voters”.

“But of course, championing of women’s issues, such as equal pay, more security, more mother-friendly facilities etc., could win you more women’s votes,” he told Malay Mail when contacted.

He also noted that women activists play “significant roles in organising political events and mobilising voters turnouts”, especially in rural areas and among the urban lower classes.

What women groups, political leaders think

Women’s Aid Organisation vice president Meera Samanther said many women still face discrimination in many fields, including the workplace, adding that a “Gender Equality Act” is needed to address the gender imbalance.

She said that the #MeToo movement has seen many Malaysian women revealing that they have experienced sexual harassment in the workplace, and that existing laws are insufficient to address this issue.

For Meera, a specific Sexual Harassment Act would be the answer to protect women against sexual harassment, allowing victims to get justice instead of the provisions in the Employment Act which are not enough.

Women Entrepreneur Network Association (Wena) vice-president Zaharah Abdul Jalal said that micro-financing has assisted many women entrepreneurs. Unfortunately, not many startups are aware of the facilities granted to them by the government.

“There is a need for more international networking initiatives to learn more of market demands and access. Maybe NGO leaders could be identified to represent Malaysia for Asean summits, world conferences, and entrepreneur leadership programs,” Zaharah said.

She added that a targeted “capacity building” for all phases of business from startup, growth and expansion in the form of workshops specifically for women entrepreneurs is critical for continuous empowerment.

Umno Senator Engku Naimah Engku Taib believes that fierce competition in education by women is why their contribution to the nation has increased throughout the years.

“We are now more involved in politics as [we] wish to do [our] part towards nation-building and the government has started to take notice of our contributions and achievements.

“Although some sectors still lack women representation, we are seeing good improvement in the political sphere. Although our representation in the Dewan Negara and Dewan Rakyat is not large, we are getting the recognition that we will play a bigger role in politics,” she told Malay Mail.

PKR’s Dewan Negara senator Siti Aishah Shak Ismail said the old political landscape has changed and political parties are now adapting to appeal to women voters, and that women are becoming more politically aware.

She said female voters are keen to vote for women candidates also, as they are seen as more responsive to women’s rights issues.

“Women feel that it is safer to vote for female candidates as they are more attentive, especially on women’s rights issue. Women now are more open about who they support compared to previous general elections and they would prefer a candidate that is more approachable,” she said.