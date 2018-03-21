Why weren’t condo units in DBKL director power abuse case seized? DAP MPs ask

Datuk Seri Syed Afendy Syed Abid Ali (centre) was yesterday found guilty by the Sessions Court here of abusing his position under Section 165 of the Penal Code for securing eight condominium units collectively worth RM 2 million from four individuals. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, March 21— A couple of DAP lawmakers today questioned the authorities and the courts for not seizing eight condominium units that a Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) director had secured, after the latter was convicted of abusing his position in obtaining the properties.

Segambut MP Lim Lip Eng, Bukit Bintang MP Fong Kui Lun and Ipoh Timur MP Thomas Su said the eight months’ jail sentence meted to former DBKL executive director for project management Datuk Seri Syed Afendy Ali Syed Abid Ali was inadequate and sends out a “wrong message” to high ranking civil servants to abuse their position.

“And this even tells them that they get to keep their ill-gotten gains,” Lim said during a press conference outside Dewan Rakyat today.

Syed Afendy was yesterday found guilty by the Sessions Court here of abusing his position under Section 165 of the Penal Code for securing eight condominium units collectively worth RM 2 million from four individuals.

Aside from the prison sentence, he was also fined RM 80,000.

Lim also questioned the authorities for not taking action against other individuals who were involved in the condominium deals.

“This sets a very bad example. They should have given a much heavier penalty. They should have at least confiscated the property,” Fong said.