Why should Riot take leave when he’s not under MACC probe? SUPP chief asks

SUPP president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian (centre) says that he spoke to his deputy Datuk Seri Richard Riot after he had given his statements to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission September 30, 2017. — Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, Sept 30 — Sarawak United People's Party (SUPP) president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian does not see a need for his deputy Datuk Seri Richard Riot to take a leave of absence after being questioned by anti-graft officers in a RM40 million suspected embezzlement case.

Dr Sim said Riot, who is federal minister of human resources, was not being investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for alleged misappropriation in the Skills Development Fund Corporation.

“Why should he take leave when he is not under investigation?” Dr Sim asked in response to Serian DAP branch chairman Edward Luak who had called for Riot to go on leave.

He then accused DAP of practising double standards, pointing out that there were no internal calls for its secretary-general and Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng to take leave despite being charged with alleged power abuse over his house purchase.

The Sarawak minister for local government and housing said the party will not tolerate any members if they were found to be involved corruption, but stressed that Riot has not been found guilty of any wrongdoing.

“The case is still under investigation and it has not been proven yet,” he told reporters after handing over government grants to 42 non-governmental organisations here.

“I spoke over phone to him last night and he said he fully cooperated with MACC for the purpose of investigation into the misappropriation of the fund,” Dr Sim added.

Riot spent 10 hours at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya yesterday, where his statements were taken to facilitate investigation into the misappropriation of the RM40 million.

His political secretary has been arrested and is currently under a six-day remand in connection with the case.

The MACC had arrested four other people from the fund linked to the case on September 13. The quartet have since been released on bail.