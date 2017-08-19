Why resurrect Memali now? Amanah leader asks PAS

Amanah Deputy President Salahuddin Ayub speaks at Wanita Amanah Convention in Seri Kembangan August 19, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaSERI KEMBANGAN, Aug 19 — PAS is only seeking a royal inquiry on the 1985 Memali incident to discredit Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, suggested Amanah's Salahuddin Ayub.

The former PAS leader pointed out that the Islamist party had, under the late Datuk Fadzil Noor, already discontinued the annual memorial service for Ibrahim Mahmud @ Ibrahim Libya who was killed in the siege.

“When Dr Mahathir Mohamad joined us, only then it was dug up,” he said, before accusing PAS of using the Memali issue now to court Malay support.

On Tuesday, PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man called for a Royal Commission of Inquiry to re-examine the deadly police siege from the Mahathir administration.

Tuan Ibrahim had taken a veiled swipe at Amanah leaders over the Memali issue, saying they have lost their hunger for justice as they needed Dr Mahathir for the next general election.

A riot broke out at a forum by Dr Mahathir's PPBM last week following a question on the 1985 Memali incident in which 18 people were killed.

Dr Mahathir was initially said to be in China at the time, but Tun Musa Hitam — his deputy prime minister and home minister then — avowed in 2014 that Dr Mahathir was in the country and only departed after the deadly siege took place.