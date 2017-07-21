Why no rabies vaccine? Sarawak asks Putrajaya amid outbreak

The Sarawak Health Department is now working to control the spread of rabies in Sri Aman. — Picture by Marcus PheongKUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — The Sarawak government wants Putrajaya to explain the unavailability of rabies vaccine in the state following the outbreak in Serian, which has since claimed four lives.

Sarawak Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian said he has sent a query to the Ministry of Health, and promised to raise the matter in Parliament if he doesn’t get a satisfactory answer soon, The Borneo Post reported today.

“I can’t answer you, the ministry has to respond. I have already sent them the questionnaire,” Dr Sim was quoted saying.

The outbreak has so far claimed four lives and a fifth person is currently at the Sarawak General Hospital.

Dr Sim was reported saying the man was given three doses of the rabies vaccine before his condition became critical.

“That’s why we advise people bitten by dogs to wash the wounds thoroughly and seek medical assistance immediately. In this way it can prevent the rabies virus from reaching the brain,” Dr Sim was reported saying.

There have been a total of 516 cases of dog bites reported in the state since April, with Sarawak declaring 18 areas as outbreak areas.

The Sarawak Health Department is now working to control the spread of rabies in Sri Aman, after a dog was detected to be rabies positive in the Punggu Mawang neighbourhood there.

The State Disaster Management Committee secretariat was reported in a separate news article that there were 26 cases of dog bites in Sri Aman alone yesterday.

The number of cases is almost similar to Serian, which reported 29 cases of dog bites yesterday.