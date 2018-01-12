Why go after me if land deal issue a civil court matter? Warisan veep asks MACC

Anthony said that he believed his arrest was a form of political intimidation. ― Picture by Julia ChanKOTA KINABALU, January 12 — Peter Anthony said today he has nothing to offer the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for their case into the RM155 million oil palm land purchase deal.

The Parti Warisan Sabah vice-president’s remark comes just hours after being released on a bail of RM55,000 . He was held for a week by MACC as part of their probe into the land purchase deal.

“I don’t know why MACC is after me for this. This is a civil case. I am not involved in it, and the police have determined that.

“I’ve already given my statement to police and even cleared by the courts in a civil case. I told the MACC that they can refer to my statement there. I don’t want to make a statement twice,” the 46-year-old said when met at a private hospital here.

Anthony said that the police had previously investigated him for the sale of the land by the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda) which had fallen through in 2014.

Risda had entered into an agreement to purchase two parcels of 6,000 acres of land in Tongod.

The deal was eventually aborted but the RM15.5 million or 10 per cent deposit held by a Sabah-based legal firm, acting as trustee, was not returned to Risda.

The lawyer involved, Michael Persius Ubu, is also being sought by the MACC. His whereabouts are unknown.

Anthony was arrested last Friday when he showed up at the MACC office here and has had his remand extended twice. In court earlier today, he told reporters he had been feeling unwell and vomited yesterday.

Magistrate Court judge Afiq Agoes had ordered him to be taken to a hospital for a medical checkup. His medical condition was never disclosed.

Anthony said that he believed his arrest was a form of political intimidation and that he was expecting continuous harassment leading up to the coming 14th general election.