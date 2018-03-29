Why did you support redelineation report? Nga asks BN component parties

Nga (third from left) shows news articles which indicated Gerakan, MCA and MIC’s opposition to EC’s redelineation report. — Picture by John BunyanIPOH, March 29 — Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming today questioned Gerakan, MCA and MIC lawmakers who supported the government’s motion to adopt the Election Commission’s (EC) redelineation report in Parliament.

Nga said before the redelineation report was tabled in Parliament yesterday, Gerakan president Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong, MIC president Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam and MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai had strongly opposed the exercise of redrawing electoral boundaries.

“They said that the Election Commission (EC) is not fair and the redelineation process will affect the parties’ performances.

“They also said the redelineation is against the democratic principle. It has been reported in Sin Chew and The Star,” he said at a press conference.

However, Nga said that all of them supported the redelineation when it was presented in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

“It is obvious that all these leaders are a bunch of liars and they have zero integrity.

“They are cheating and betraying their own members by supporting the redelineation,” he added.

Nga, who is also the Taiping Member of Parliament, described the incident as an embarrassment and called on the Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders to step down if they still had any integrity left.

On Wednesday, the motion on the redelineation was passed in the Dewan Rakyat with 129 votes for and 80 votes against.

Nga also said it was unfair to only give 10 minutes for a lawmaker to debate the redelineation issue.

“How could an important motion be debated in 10 minutes? The Parliament just bulldozed through whatever they feel could save the Prime Minister and Barisan Nasional,” he added.

Nga also said the EC was unfair and did not adhere to the Federal Constitution in redrawing the electoral boundaries.

“For example, PJ Utara, which has now changed to Damansara, has 146,000 voters, while its neighbour Putrajaya has only 19,000 voters.

“It is clearly stipulated in the federal constitution that the number of voters in all the constituencies must be approximately equal in the redelineation exercise,” he said.

“How come 146,000 voters is approximately equal with 19,000 voters? It has more than 100,000 voters difference. This is cheating at the highest standard,” Nga added.

According to the redelineation report, Damansara will have 150,439 voters.